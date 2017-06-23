Lagan Valley slimmers donate clothes to charity

Generous slimmers in Lagan Valley area have been donating the clothes they’ve slimmed out of to The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw in support of Cancer Research UK.

The Lagan Valley area Slimming World group have collected 200 bags of the clothes, shoes and accessories from members who slimmed out of their old wardrobes and feel confident they’ll never need their ‘before’ clothes again.

With each bag worth around £25 - £30 to the charity, slimmers in the Lagan Valley area have raised around £5000 - £6000 for the charity.

The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw aims to increase awareness of how keeping a healthy weight helps reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer. The event has been supported by the singer and TV presenter, Peter Andre, who is a joint ambassador for the campaign and founder of his own Cancer Research UK fund after sadly losing his brother to cancer.

Last year, slimmers across the UK raised £2.1 million through donations and this year it’s hoped the event will smash that target and raise £3 million for Cancer Research UK. Slimming World’s Team Developer for the Lagan Valley area, Jill Ellis, who supports the weekly groups, is proud of all group members’ fundraising efforts.

She said: “The members never fail to amaze me with their weight loss results week after week and it has been great to see so many bags of clothes donated through The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw.

“This year’s Clothes Throw has been a fantastic success, and I can’t believe just how many bags our members, their friends and families have managed to collect. Our groups are always buzzing and when we collected the bags up and saw what a phenomenal amount there were altogether, and we realised what a difference we could make, the atmosphere was just electric.

“Lots of people don’t know that maintaining a healthy weight helps reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

“All of the wardrobes cleared and every donation made by our members, their friends and families will make a huge difference to Cancer Research UK and we’re so grateful for everyone’s support. The Clothes Throw has been a great chance for the members who have done so well to celebrate their amazing weight losses by saying goodbye to their ‘before’ clothes.”

Anyone who would like to find out more about Slimming World is invited to get in touch with Jill on 07709 301686.