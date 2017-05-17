Lagan Navigation charity expands

The Lagan Navigation Trust is celebrating their continued growth on a number of recent community projects

The projects are aimed at raising the awareness of the Lagan Navigation, which runs from Belfast to Lough Neagh.

Through planting workshops for kids, volunteer days with teens and adults, to celebrating World Earth Day and hosting a meeting for European visitors, the Trust are paving the way towards the reopening of a long forgotten heritage waterway.

The Trust, which is located at Navigation House, Lisburn, has a primary objective to reopen the Lagan Navigation from Belfast Harbour through to Lough Neagh. With clearance, surveying and restoration work already underway on a number of the 27 locks located along the 27 mile route, the Trust is realising the vision of a fully functioning waterway.

Recent project participation from Lisburn Soroptimists, Kindergardencooks, Lisburn Cathedral and Lisburn YMCA - Princes Trust Programme, as well as many other local groups and individuals, has aided the Lagan Navigation Trust in delivering a continued programme of interesting, alternative and educational events, offering communities a unique insight into the waterway.

The Mayor of Lisburn, Councillor Brian Bloomfield, MBE and his wife Rosalind welcomed the attendees and heard about the joint work the members of the NIWE are carrying out, for better cooperation, on many levels of complex projects. “The opportunity to reopen the Lagan Navigation is a terrific project and will open up a number of economic, conservation and educational opportunities along its length,” said Mr Bloomfield,

International Soroptimists Lisburn district celebrated the chartering of their club with an event held at Navigation House.

The group also enjoyed lunch and a presentation on the work of the Lagan Navigation Trust.

Continued work to the grounds at Navigation House have recently been carried out by volunteers from Lisburn Cathedral as part of their ‘Big Church Serve’ initiative and from Lisburn YMCA - Prince’s Trust Team programme.