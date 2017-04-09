Ladies pedal their way forward

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has teamed up with ‘Beat the Street’ to launch a new programme to help support local women to start cycling.

‘Back on Your Bike’ is a free five-week initiative, that aims to support women who are new orreturning to cycling, tailored for those who maybe haven’t been on a bike in a number of years, and is delivered through Sport Northern Ireland’s National Lottery funded Every BodyActive 2020 programme.

Six local ladies from Lisburn who enjoyed playing the ‘Beat the Street’ game along with their children last Autumn, are now developing skills to help them cycle by themselves, with family or friends.

Friends Jade Aughey and Emma O’Neill said: “We really enjoyed taking part in ‘Beat the Street’ last year, being active without really realising we were being active. We both enjoy cycling but wouldn’t be too confident in taking to the main roads so that’s why we signed up. It’s only one hour a week and it’s a lot of fun.

The initiative follows the ‘Beat the Street’ game which transformed parts of Northern Ireland into a giant game last autumn. The seven-week game saw nearly 34,000 people get moving across their local area and it set to return again, this September.

The initiative was funded by The National Charity Partnership - a partnership between Diabetes UK, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and Tesco who are working together to help millions of people to improve their health through programmes such as Beat the Street.

Chairman of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee, Councillor Tim Morrow said: “Following the success of the Beat the Street physical activity game, and as an avid cyclist, I am extremely delighted to support the launch of the free ‘Back on Your Bike’ initiative.

“With the support of Sport NI and the National Lottery, this initiative provides the perfect platform for people of all ages to get back on their bike, get active and gain confidence on the saddle. Participants will have the opportunity to develop new skills, from proficiency training to bicycle maintenance. Bikes will be provided so all you need to bring is lots of enthusiasm and a bottle of water.

“The Council endeavors to provide activity programmes which support physical activity and this free initiative does just that.”

Email dianne.whyte@intelligenthealth.co.uk for more details or ring 07880 492799.