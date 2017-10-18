KME Steelworks Scoops award

KME Steelworks, a rapidly expanding specialist engineering / manufacturing company based in Lisburn, has been crowned a winner in Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Chamber Business Awards for 2017.

The company, received the ‘High Growth Business of the Year’ award from Northern Ireland’s largest business network.

The Chamber Awards is a highlight of the business calendar, showcasing the pivotal role local businesses play in the UK’s continuing growth story. KME will now compete with other regional winners in the national finals in a bid to win the top UK business accolade in their category.

The national winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Chamber Awards Gala Dinner on November 30 at the Brewery in London.

KME has been established for over 35 years, growing to become one of the leading providers of precision sub-contract fabrication services and manufacturer of steel precast concrete moulds.

Seamus Murchan, Co-owner of KME Steelworks, said: “We are delighted to win the High Growth Business of the Year Award, we have a great team of employees at KME who are very proud of the services that they provide to our customers.

“It has been the combination of motivated skilled staff and continuous investment in the latest technology that has enabled KME to consistently supply quality products on time and successfully achieve our growth targets.”

Ellvena Graham, President of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “The finalists in the Chamber Business Awards represent the best of this country’s entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and hard-work. KME Steelworks has shown incredible growth in a competitive market and adapted to changes and turbulence including the hike in the price of steel.

“The company is to be applauded for its resilience and plans for growth in coming years.”