Kind hearted constable’s gift to families spending Christmas in Women’s Aid

A Lisburn police officer has displayed his Christmas spirit by making presents for families staying in the Women’s Aid hostel.

Over the last few weeks, officers and staff have been collecting toys and presents which will be given to children and their mums who will be staying in the centre over Christmas.

One officer made some little gifts to ensure Santa Claus finds his way to the Hostel on Christmas Eve, Posting on their Facebook page, Lisburn PSNI said: “Well, the hostel doesn’t have individual chimneys for all the families staying there, so one of our Constables hand made these magic little Santa keys for each of them.

“Now the children can be sure that Santa will be able to get in with his gifts on Christmas Eve.

“One staff member who is ‘well connected’ even managed to get the big fella to pay an early visit to the centre. The toys and vouchers where handed over to Vicki and Siobhan from the centre today by C/Insp Wilson, Insp Gregg and some of Santas helpers.”