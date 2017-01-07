Killultagh estate gets new street signs

New street signs have been erected in the Killultagh estate in Glenavy.

The new signage was installed in response to concerns voiced by local residents.

South Antrim MLA Declan Kearney, who raised the issue with TransportNI, has welcomed the installation of the new street signs.

“During a recent Sinn Féin survey carried out in the Killultagh estate, residents expressed concerns about the absence of street signs in the area. Many had spoken of the confusion experienced by delivery drivers, postal services and visitors. I was also very concerned about the potential impact that the absence of street signs could have on emergency services locating addresses in the estate,” he explained. “I am therefore delighted that street signs are now in place. I want to thank TransportNI for their prompt response to my request and for delivering within the promised timeframe.

“I trust the new street signage will address all of the concerns raised by residents.”