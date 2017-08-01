Key organisations gear up for UGP by completing BikeSafe training

With the start of the Ulster Grand Prix just around the corner, members of the PSNI, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, NI Fire & Rescue Service and the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (MCUI) have undertaken BikeSafe training to highlight a pertinent road safety message.

The ‘Keep the Race in its Place’ initiative is being promoted to encourage everyone in the motorcycling community to stay safe and within the speed limits when travelling to and from the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod during Bike Week (August 6 - 12).

Councillor Scott Carson, who attended the training on behalf of Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP, said: “The council through the PCSP has a close working relationship with the PSNI and is delighted to partner the blue light agencies and the MCUI on this initiative. There is no place for excess speed on our roads and during the week of the world’s fastest road race I would urge all residents and visitors to be mindful of their speed and other road users.

“Safety on our roads is paramount and a message we promote throughout the year, however with thousands due to attend the largest sporting event in the Lisburn Castlereagh area next week it is important to remind everyone to stay safe especially those on motorcycles. Please be aware that the PSNI will be watching out for those driving too fast or in an erratic manner to ensure that everyone stays safe on our roads. On behalf of the PCSP and the council I wish everyone a very safe experience at the Dundrod circuit this year.”

Superintendent Sean Wright, PSNI District Commander for Lisburn and Castlereagh and a keen motorcyclist, added: “We are urging enthusiasts and spectators alike to keep the speed on the race track. We want everyone who comes to the Grand Prix to enjoy themselves, but road safety must come first. We have been working with organisers and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service leading up to the event, and as part of our drive to promote road safety, we invited some of our colleagues to take part in the BikeSafe training.

“BikeSafe is an initiative run by police services across the United Kingdom, with support from motorcycle industry partners, aimed at reducing the number of motorcycle related casualties. It offers motorcyclists the opportunity to enhance the skills of riders who have already passed their test. By passing on their knowledge and experience, police motorcyclists can advise you on how to become a safer, more competent rider and help you avoid some of the most common causes of accident and death.”

For more information about BikeSafe log on to www.bikesafe.co.uk