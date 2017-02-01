‘Keep your dogs under control’

Local dog owners have been reminded that they must keep their animals under control at all times and not allow them to stray.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council issued the reminder after taking a prosecution against a dog owner whose American Akita attacked a person and another dog.

Ana Harrison of Gransha Wood, Dundonald appeared at Newtownards Court on January 20 on three charges.

The council instigated legal proceedings against Ms Harrison for allowing her dog to attack a person, to attack another dog and for breaching previously imposed control conditions.

The defendant pleaded guilty to all three counts on the basis of the council’s agreed statement of facts.

Ms Harrison was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay the council’s court costs of £664.

The court’s decision means the American Akita is now subject to an additional court imposed control condition stating that it must be kept confined in the back yard, as well as the previous control conditions requiring it to be muzzled and kept on a lead when in a public place.

The judge ruled that a provisional destruction order be made by the court, with the defendant consenting to the destruction of the dog should it attack another person, worry livestock or attack another dog in the future.

Following the conclusion of the case, a statement issued by the council said: “Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council reminds all dog owners that it is their responsibility to ensure that their dog is kept under control and not allowed to stray or behave in such a manner so as to cause members of the public apprehension.”