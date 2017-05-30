Katie gets a boost from charitable trust

A young Derriaghy girl recently received a life-changing boost from the Energy for Children Charitable Trust, having successfully been awarded funding for a swivel car seat to help with her transport.

Katie Creegan (9) has Down’s syndrome and suffers from cerebral palsy which has left her wheelchair bound and requiring 24 hour care.

Her mum, Anne Marie, applied to the charity for funding for a new car seat to aid in transporting Katie to her medical appointments.

The charity awarded Katie a new specialist swivel car seat, allowing for easier vehicle access and a more comfortable journey, as well as assisting care workers and her family.

“Katie has outgrown her current car seat, which makes transporting her to her many medical appointments very difficult and unsafe,” Anne Marie explained. “Thanks to the Energy for Children Charity, Katie now has a specialised seat that can grow with her and it also swivels, so getting her in and out of the car is much easier and much more practical. Katie is delighted with her seat and often doesn’t want to get out of it! We can’t thank Energy for Children enough for their support.”

Charity Liaison Officer, Geri Wright, said: “I’m delighted to see how much of a difference this new car seat has made to Katie’s life. Now she can enjoy safer transport and, most importantly, benefit from a specialist piece of equipment that will grow with her over the years.

“This is exactly why the charity exists, to help local children like Katie who are most in need and I’m thrilled to see the positive impact it is having on the Creegan family.”

Established in 2005, Energy for Children is an initiative of Phoenix Natural Gas and the wider natural gas industry.

