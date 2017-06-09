Jump challenge at Mill Yard Equestrian Centre at Annahilt

Sunday June 4 saw the second round of the Jump Challenge League 2017 taking place at Mill Yard Equestrian Centre, Anahilt, Hillsborough.

With a combination of showjumping, working hunter and cross country fences providing an enjoyable course, with a few challenges, which everyone rode very well.

The results were as follows:

Class 1 – 55cm

=1st (5 Points) –Vivienne Andrews on Sarah’s Pebbles, Kaitlin Kearns on Puzzle, Lucy McDowell on Timmy, Holly Fitzpatrick on Phoenix,

=2nd (4 Points) – Jenny Nixon on Jake

Class 2 – 70cm

= 1st(5 Points) – June Ellenberg on True Love, Barbara Kearns on Kitty

=2nd (4 Points) – Beth Taylor on Ava, Hannah Catterall on Holly

Class 3 – Pairs

=2nd (9 Points) – Katie Murdock on Jolene and Peter Murdock on Dun&Dusted

Class 4 – 85cm

= 1st(5 Points) –June Ellenberg on True Love, John Rymer on Duchess,

2nd (4 Points) – Katie Murdock on Jolene

Mill Yard would like to thank everyone who competed at and supported the event especially the NFU Mutual, Lisburn, Botanica International and Qwik Stitch Embroidery Services for sponsoring the 2017 League and also thanks to JHd Photgraphy for taking photos.

The Jump Challenge League continues on Sundays July 2, August 6 and September 3.

Other upcoming events at Mill Yard include the Summer Showjumping League on Fridays June 16 and 23, July 7, 21 and 28, August 11, 18 and 25 starting at 6pm sharp with cross poles followed by the 50cm, 60, 70 and 80cm and 90cm (allow half hour per class for start times).

The cross country course is also open for schooling by appointment, just contact Lucy.

There is a discounted rate of just £8 per horse for anyone wishing to school cross country on a Friday evening after their showjumping round.

For more information, check out www.mill-yard.co.uk or contact Lucy on 07790 625794.