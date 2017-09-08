Jonathan to lead team on gruelling challenge

A Lisburn man is leading a team of financial experts from Northern Ireland on a gruelling physical challenge in order to raise more than £3,300 for charity.

The team from Belfast-based wealth management company Johnston Campbell Ltd will tackle three peaks in Snowdonia National Park as part of a challenging 27km hike, before embarking on a 50km mountain bike odyssey and a 5km canoe trail - all in the space of two days.

Lisburn man Jonathan Simpson (48) will lead the team.

Led by director of financial services, Lisburn man Jonathan Simpson (48), the team is the only one from Northern Ireland taking part in this year’s Invesco Perpetual Snowden Challenge, which pits teams from financial institutions against each other in a bid to raise a total of £100,000 for the Youth Adventure Trust.

Trainee mountain leader Jonathan and his colleagues, director of pensions Conall Reilly from Armagh, financial planner Peter Bingham from Carrickfergus and investment planning analyst Mark Larsson from Bangor, will set off early on September 16 on a 26km hike that will tackle Snowdonia, the UK’s third highest peak.

With the help of support member, financial planner Aidan Place from Armagh, they will also tackle the peaks of Glyder Fach and Glyder Fawr, together with Snowdon known as the ‘Triple Crown’.

After completing this circular route, they will enjoy one night’s rest before taking on the 50km mountain bike course and a 5km canoe sprint to the finish line at Llyn Peris Reservoir.

The team which scores the most points for each element of the challenge will be crowned winners of the Invesco Perpetual Snowdon Challenge for 2017.

“The challenge raises money for the Youth Adventure Trust and this money allows vulnerable young people to participate in a three-year youth adventure programme,” Jonathan explained.

“Many of them are young carers, have problems at school, suffer the effects of poverty or rural isolation, come from single parent families or have chaotic and unstable home lives.

“The children experience a range of activities in new environments, designed to improve their confidence and self-esteem by teaching them to work in a team and challenge themselves in new ways.

“This work resonated with us at Johnston Campbell and mirrors the work we support such as children’s charities and youth-oriented activities.

“We feel it’s important to set ourselves a challenge and it’s important to give back into the community. It’s also very helpful from a team-building perspective to get people working together as a team outside of work.”

The team’s progress can be followed live on the Johnston Campbell Planning Facebook page and @jcl_info on Twitter.

Donations can be made via the fundraising page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/johnstoncampbell