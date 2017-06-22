Join the baby disco at Beef and Bird

On Thursday July 6, Beef & Bird will open their doors to parents and toddlers alike for a baby disco.

Parents are encouraged to boogie with their baby to specially selected music in a ambient “club” environment from 10am -12pm.

This unique dance and music event for children and parents offers an opportunity to relax, socialise and have fun in a family friendly environment while enjoying the breakfast menu and complimentary refills of tea or coffee.

Restaurant owner Bronagh Campbell said: “We are thrilled to be hosting a baby disco.

“We wanted to do something special for our family customers to help celebrate the end of term and the start of the summer holidays.”

To reserve your space and book a table contact Beef & Bird on 028 92 607306.