Johnny’s epic cycle challenge raises £2k for Moira school

A Co Antrim man has raised a whopping £2,000 for a local school for children with special educational needs by completing a gruelling 900-mile cycle challenge.

Johnny Reid took on the London-Edinburgh-London cycle in July this year to raise cash for Brookfield School in Moira, where his nephew Matthew is a pupil.

He completed the epic challenge in just over 120 hours between July 30 and August 4, and he even put in a few extra miles that he hadn’t planned.

“It was meant to be 870 miles but let’s just say I took a left turn instead of a right and ended up doing 935 miles,” he explained.

“It was tougher than I thought, but the atrocious weather didn’t help. Sitting in wet clothes for nearly five days is not to be recommended!

“Falling asleep standing up for 15 minutes while queuing for food was also not something I thought I could ever do!”

Johnny said the response to his pedal-powered fundraising effort had been incredible.

“I’m very pleased to say that with online and personal donations we raised the fantastic sum of £2,000 - way above my wildest expectations.

“I would just like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who donated. Many, many thanks to family, friends and total strangers for your kind generosity,” he continued.

“The ride was in aid of Brookfield School in Moira. They cater for children with complex needs aged 3-11 years and are hoping to buy new climbing frames to support pupils with their physical coordination skills and sensory issues due to autism.”

Despite the physical and mental demands of the challenge, Johnny says he’d definitely consider taking on the London-Edinburgh-London ride again.

“It was a fantastic experience and one I would love to do again,” he added.