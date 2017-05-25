Jo celebrates being alive at Lagan regatta

Breast cancer survivor, Jo Myles from Lisburn, and the Lagan Dragons, Northern Ireland’s only breast cancer survivors dragon boat team, are gearing up to host their first ever regatta on the River Lagan on June 3.

The team aims to help those affected by breast cancer by providing support, improving fitness, and raising awareness, and the sport has been backed by Northern Irish medical profession as beneficial to breast cancer survivors.

Jo Myles was diagnosed at age 41 with Stage 3 Breast Cancer and since December 2013 has undergone six operations, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, chemical menopause and ongoing hormone therapy.

She still has one more reconstructive operation to go and trains weekly with the Lagan Dragons.

Jo said the Lagan Dragons has helped her regain the confidence she lost while going through treatment as well as introducing her to an amazing bunch of diverse people who each week come together to laugh and train and celebrate being alive.