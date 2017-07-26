Jim scoops prize in council’s monthly draw

Lisburn man Jim Nesbitt was the most recent winner of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s ‘Scoop the Poop’ awards scheme.

Residents are eligible for the monthly prize draw if they are observed by the council’s patrolling Enforcement Officers ‘scooping the poop’ when walking their dog.

Each monthly prize draw winner receives a family pass for the Lagan Valley LeisurePlex.

“All dog owners are encouraged to take Jim’s lead and clean up after their dogs,” a council spokesperson said.

“Residents are encouraged to be on the lookout for irresponsible dog owners and if they don’t bin it, drop them in it by calling 028 9250 9250.”