It’s official... Drumbo woman bakes Northern Ireland’s best scones

Drumbo woman Lynne Crowther has been crowned the winner of the ‘Golden Cow Softer Scone Competition’, following a search to find Northern Ireland’s greatest scone recipe.

To celebrate the launch of its new ‘Softer’ product, Golden Cow recently collaborated with the experts at Belfast Cookery School to embark on a search to find Northern Ireland’s best scone.

Pictured with their signature scones at the final of the 'Golden Cow Softer Scone Competition' are finalists (L-R) Pauline Dixon from Newcastle, Siobhan Donnelly from Dunadry and Lynne Crowther from Drumbo. Pic by William Cherry, Press Eye

Entries were whittled down to just three finalists who were invited to the cookery school where they created their signature scones under the watchful eye of the judges.

Lynne faced some tough competition from fellow finalists Pauline Dixon from Newcastle and Siobhan Donnelly from Dunadry. But her tasty and unusual creation, savoury Posh Cheese Scones, proved a real hit with the judges, earning her the overall title.

As well as winning the coveted title of Northern Ireland’s greatest scone, Lynne also received a £500 voucher for Belfast Cookery School and an overnight stay for two at the luxury five star Fitzwilliam Hotel.

Ian Hunter, mentor and chef at Belfast Cookery School said: “The three finalists created amazing scones and they all should be very proud of themselves for getting this far in the competition. With three very different scones, it was extremely difficult to choose a winner. Siobhan and Pauline both baked scones that tasted phenomenal, but Lynne’s savoury cheese scones were technical perfection.”

Lynne’s Posh Cheese Scones are flavoured with mustard and herbs and are perfect for those with a savoury tooth.

Create your own Posh Cheese Scones...

Ingredients:

· 225g self-raising flour

· 1 tsp baking powder

· Large pinch of salt

· 50g Golden Cow butter (frozen)

· 1 tsp wholegrain mustard

· 100g cheddar and extra to top

· 100mls milk

· 1 tsp mixed herbs

· 1 egg

· Extra Golden Cow Softer , Crème Fraiche + Chutney to serve

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C

2. Sieve the flour, baking powder and salt, making sure they are mixed together

3. Rub in the butter until the mix resembles breadcrumbs (Top Tip - grate in the frozen butter as this makes it easier to rub in) and mix in the grated cheese

4. Create a well in the centre and add the mustard, herbs, eggs, and some milk

5. Mix together and try not to over work the mixture; using milk to bring all the mixture together

6. Flour a work surface and roll out the mixture. Keep it quite thick as the cheese doesn’t allow scones to rise as well as sweet scones

7. Use a cutter to make your scones and place on a lined baking tray. Top with some grated cheese

8. Place in the oven and cook for around 15 minutes or until ready and golden brown

9. Serve with Golden Cow Softer, tomato chutney and crème fraiche.