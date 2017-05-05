Issue at Moss Road culvert is addressed

A “dangerous” culvert at Moss Road near Stoneyford has been addressed after a local MLA got in contact with TransportNI.

Lagan Valley Ulster Unionist Party Westminster candidate, Robbie Butler said he had managed to secure a “very beneficial solution” to the problem.

Mr Butler explained that the condition on the road was dangerous due to a lump of tarmac on the culvert acting as an ‘unofficial speed bump’.

It was reported that two weeks ago a van came off the road after driving over this lump on the culvert.

The local Assemblyman said: “Myself and the UUP were approached following a very serious incident at this location a short time ago.

“We took immediate action because there was the very real danger that Moss Road could gain the unwelcome reputation of being a notorious accident blackspot in the constituency. I am exceptionally pleased this has now been averted and the situation has been remedied.

“I also commend the excellent response by Eamon McMahon and the Roads Infrastructure Department in remedying this issue.

“It must also be noted that Moss Road at times attracts traffic because of ‘Sat Nav’ directions for people who would be unfamiliar with the twisty and, at points, bumpy surface of the road.”

Adding his support, fellow UUP elected representative Councillor Alexander Redpath said: “I am delighted that work has been carried out to repair the dangerous culvert on this road. I commend my colleague Robbie Butler MLA on his hard work to address this issue.

“The condition of this road was of major concern to residents in Stoneyford and I am glad it will no longer be an issue.”