iPad and jewellery stolen during burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a burglary at a residential premises in the Rosevale Avenue area of Drumbeg, near Dunmurry.

Detective Constable Ruth Gallagher said: “It was reported that between the hours of 11.30am and 2.30pm on Thursday, January 19, entry was forced via the rear door of a residential premises in the Rosevale Avenue area of Dunmurry The premises was ransacked and a number of jewellery items were stolen including a gold platinum wedding band, a linked gold necklace, gold bracelets, six Swarovski bracelets, a gold Gerard Perreaux watch, silver rings, several gold rings and a 2nd Generation Apple I-Pad.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or to anyone that may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Lisburn Reactive and Organised Crime on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 571 on 19/01/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”