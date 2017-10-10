Invite to recruitment fair at The Highway Inn

To mark this year’s Social Saturday, Resurgam Trust will be hosting a recruitment fair at its social enterprise pub The Highway Inn.

The event will take place at the Hillhall Road venue on Saturday, October 14 between 10:30am and 12:30pm.

The Resurgam Trust will be highlighting opportunities within its social enterprises and associated businesses.

“We are hoping people who are actively seeking employment or indeed just wish to give something back to their community come along to our event to hear what we have to offer them,” a Trust spokesman said.

Social Saturday is an annual campaign to raise awareness about the difference that social enterprises are making in communities locally and around the world, and to encourage people to support such businesses when making purchasing decisions.

Social enterprises are businesses that put people and planet first, by reinvesting their profits to provide training, employment and more.