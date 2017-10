The Lisburn Dementia Carer Support Group is inviting people to its next meeting, which will take place at River House, Lagan Valley Hospital on Thursday, November 2, 7pm - 8.30pm.

The speaker at the meeting will be Laura Huston, Alzheimer’s Society support worker, who will give a talk on ‘Dementia Friendly Communities’.

For further details call Laura on 028 9756 4681 or Barbara on 028 9250 1325.