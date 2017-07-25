‘Increasing concern’ for missing woman

Police and the family of missing 45-year-old Siobhan Owens from Portadown say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Sergeant Moutray said, “Siobhan was last seen in the Gilpins Mews area of Lurgan on Saturday, July 22 and it is believed at this time that she was driving a silver coloured Peugeot 1007 car, registration SLZ 8853, and may have travelled south on the A1 carriageway towards the border.

“Siobhan is described as being around 5’5” tall, of medium build, dark hair with blonde highlights and has green eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing burgundy jeans, a grey top and cream crochet cardigan jacket and was possibly carrying a large black shoulder bag with black and red design.”

He added, “Siobhan’s family and I are appealing for Siobhan or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact police in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 799 23/07/17.”