In pictures: Local girls shine at Miss NI final

A student from Lisburn and a nurse from Hillsborough were among the finalists of this year’s Miss Northern Ireland competition.

Rachel Jones, a 21-year-old business studies student from Lisburn, qualified for the gala final at Belfast’s Europa Hotel after winning the Miss East Belfast title.

She was the judges’ pick and made it into the top 10 of the annual competition, eventually taking the first runner up spot after Portglenone student Anna Henry was crowned Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland 2017.

Hillsborough girl Katharine Walker, who works as a paediatric intensive care nurse at the Children’s Hospital in Belfast, also shone at the glitzy event.

The 22-year-old Queen’s University graduate was delighted to win the ‘Miss Personality’ title, which is voted for by the competition’s 24 finalists.

