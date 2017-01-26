Improving people’s lives: What’s the council’s plan for the next 15 years?

The council is encouraging local people to have their say on its Draft Community Plan 2017 - 2032. But what exactly is the plan all about?

The 40-page document sets out a vision for community planning in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area over the next 15 years.

The outcomes-based draft plan has been drawn up by the Strategic Community Planning Partnership - a collaboration between the council and a number of other key agencies involved in delivering public services.

It focuses on five key themes - Children and Young People, The Economy, Health and Wellbeing, Where We Live and Our Community.

The plan identifies long-term objectives and actions for improving the social, economic and environmental wellbeing of the district; and contributing to sustainable development.

“The outcomes we seek are those that improve the quality of the lives of everyone who lives and works in Lisburn and Castlereagh,” the document states.

“Sometimes outcomes can appear to be overly aspirational but they are intended to be something we want to make steady progress towards and achieve over the 15-year life of the Community Plan. The bar needs to be set high if we are to raise our collective game sufficiently to tackle the pressing social, economic and environmental challenges of our age.”

Copies of the draft plan can be downloaded from the council’s website - www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk

As part of the public consultation process, a series of community engagement sessions will take place across the Lisburn and Castlereagh area between February 2 and March 1.

For further information email haveyoursay@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk