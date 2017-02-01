Improvement works on local railway lines

Local commuters are being warned to expect minor disruptions to train services as work gets underway on the track between Lisburn and Moira.

Works begins on February 14 on replacing ballast on the railway line between Knockmore (south of Lisburn) and Lurgan.

To avoid closing the line for extended periods, the works will take place at night affecting the last train in both directions. Noise will be kept to a minimum and a residents’ helpline has been set up.

This forms part of a £25m project funded by the Department for Infrastructure, with support from the Connecting Europe facility.

A total of 21 miles of track will be repaired, 10.5 in each direction, during the entire project. This phase involves 3 miles of twin track between Lisburn and Moira.

The programme of works, when complete, will maintain the reliability of the line, remove speed restrictions to facilitate trains operating at 90mph on parts of the track, continued safe operation of the line, a more comfortable passenger experience with a smoother ride, reduced need for on-going essential engineering works and improved drainage.

The works will involve service changes affecting the last train in both directions Tuesday to Saturday, which will be replaced with bus substitution. This includes the 11.32pm from Lisburn to Portadown on Tuesday to Saturday and the 10.35pm from Portadown to Lisburn Tuesday to Saturday

The 8.50pm Dublin Connolly to Belfast Central Enterprise train (departing Portadown at 10.28pm) will stop additionally in Lurgan and Lisburn between Tuesday and Saturday nights to facilitate customers, with bus substitutions between Moira and Lisburn.