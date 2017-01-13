Illegal workers arrested at Lisburn takeaway

A Lisburn takeaway is facing a possible fine of up to £40,000 after Home Office officials arrested two illegal workers at the business.

In an operation on Thursday, January 12, officers visited The Money Tree on Sloan Street and questioned staff to establish whether they had the right to live and work in the UK.

Two Chinese men, aged 48 and 63, who were found to be in the country illegally were arrested.

The men are currently in detention while steps are taken to remove them from the UK.

A Home Office spokesperson confirmed that The Money Tree was served a notice warning that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker will be imposed unless the employer can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.

Mike Golden, from Immigration Enforcement in Northern Ireland, said: “We are working hard to tackle illegal working and those who abuse the UK’s immigration system.

“Illegal working is not a victimless crime. It cheats the taxpayer, meaning less money is available for vital public services, undercuts honest employers and denies legitimate job seekers employment opportunities. It also exploits some of society’s most vulnerable people.

“We expect everyone here illegally to leave the UK voluntarily. For those who don’t the message is clear - we will find, detain and remove you.”

People with information about suspected immigration abuse can report it via www.gov.uk/report-immigration-crime or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information to help employers carry out checks to prevent illegal working can be found at www.gov.uk/government/collections/employers-illegal-working-penalties