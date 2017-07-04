Illegal workers arrested at kebab shop in Dunmurry

A Dunmurry take-away is facing a potential penalty of up to £40,000 after two immigration offenders were found working at the premises.

In an intelligence led operation, Immigration Enforcement officers visited Ali’s Kebab House, Kingsway on Saturday, July 1.

Immigration checks identified a 30-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, both from Pakistan, who had entered the UK illegally.

They are both in detention while steps are taken to remove them from the UK.

The business was served a referral notice in relation to the illegal workers. The notice warns that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker arrested will be imposed unless the employers can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.

Mike Golden, from Immigration Enforcement in Northern Ireland, said: “Those who use and exploit illegal workers face severe financial penalties.

“We are happy to work with businesses to ensure the right pre-employment checks are carried out, but those intent on operating outside the law will be found and will be punished.”

Anyone with information about suspected immigration abuse can report it via www.gov.uk/report-immigration-crime or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information to help employers carry out checks to prevent illegal working can be found online at www.gov.uk/government/collections/employers-illegal-working-penalties

The site includes a quick answer right-to-work tool to help employers check if someone has the right to work in the UK.