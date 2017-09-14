Householders can now download ‘Binformation’ using free app

With Recycle Week (September 25 – October 1) just around the corner, the council is urging local residents to check out its free ‘Binformation’ app.

The innovative app, available for download now on smart phones and tablets, has been designed by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to help residents recycle more and waste less.

Councillor Janet Gray MBE, Vice-Chair of the council’s Environmental Services Committee, said: “During Recycle Week there will be a number of recycling based promotions run by the council to promote this initiative. However, we are also encouraging residents to use the Binformation app. The council will update it on a regular basis to ensure accurate information is available to residents. It provides residents with an easy-to-follow list of household waste materials and a search facility, explaining what can and can’t be recycled.

“Residents may not be aware that if a recycling collection vehicle contains items that cannot be recycled, then the cost to the council for processing the waste is higher and in some cases the entire load may have to be sent to landfill, which costs even more. By using the Binformation app our residents can help improve the quality of recyclable material and play their part in protecting our environment and reducing waste management costs.”

The app provides information about bin collection days and directions to the nearest council household recycling centre or bring site, with accompanying information on what materials they accept. It also offers useful recycling and waste reduction tips, news and periodic notifications of changes to collection services during holiday periods and adverse weather.

The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play by searching for LCCC Binformation.

For more information, or to comment on the app, email recycling@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk or call 028 9250 9453.