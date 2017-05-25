Host a blooming great tea party to raise money for Marie Curie

Marie Curie is calling on people in the Lisburn area to hold a Blooming Great Tea Party in aid of the charity this June.

From June, 23-25 Marie Curie is encouraging people to get together with friends, family or colleagues to host a tea party, bake sale or special tea break to raise funds for the charity.

The money raised will help Marie Curie provide vital care and support for people living with a terminal illness, and their families.

Yvonne Craig, Chair of the Lisburn/Hillsborough Fundraising Group explained: “Holding a Blooming Great Tea Party really is a piece of cake. Just pick a date, send out some invites and simply raise a cuppa between June 23-25.

“You can choose to make everything yourself or pop to the shops for some tasty treats, as long as you price each slice or put a donation box by the front door you’ll be sure to raise funds to help Marie Curie support people when they need it most.

“We are leading the way by holding two parties. The first is at Christ Church in Lisburn on Tuesday June 6 from 10am until 12pm. The second is at my own home on Saturday June 24 from 10am until 12.30pm. 32 Glenview, Annahilt, Hillsborough. You can call me on 07979 526211 if you need any further information.”

Marie Curie is the UK’s leading charity for people with any terminal illness. The charity helps people living with a terminal illness and their families make the most of the time they have together by delivering expert hands-on care, emotional support, research and guidance. Marie Curie employs more than 2,700 nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals, and with its nine hospices around the UK, is the largest provider of hospice beds outside the NHS.

To find out more and receive your free fundraising pack, call 0800 716 146 or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/teaparty.