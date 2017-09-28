Hospital services impacted by serious flooding incident

Services at Lagan Valley Hospital, Lisburn have been severely disrupted following a flooding incident early this morning.

The Hillsborough Road has been closed between Sprucefield and Governors Road due to the flooding, caused by a burst water main within the hospital grounds.

It’s understood the incident has affected the hospital, a number of local homes and a nursing home.

NI Water said the leak has been located and isolated, but NI Fire and Rescue Service crews are still pumping away the flood water before staff can get in to repair the damaged pipe.

A spokesperson for the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust confirmed that surgeries sceduled to take place at the hospital today have been cancelled.

“A burst water main at Lagan Valley Hospital in Lisburn has meant cancellation of all surgery and endoscopy procedures in the hospital today,” she said. “We are in the process of contacting patients to let them know.

“Contingency plans are in place and patients are being provided with bottled water for drinking. We have water storage tanks on site and NI Water is providing additional tankers to allow all other services in the hospital to operate normally, so that patients can be looked after appropriately.

“NI Water is working to resolve the situation as soon as possible.”

The Hillsborough Road was closed to traffic for several hours, but reopened at around 10:30am.