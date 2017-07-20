Hollywood make up artist inspires local designer

An up and coming make-up student from Lisburn has received a special bursary to learn with leading Hollywood artist Brian Kinney.

Canan Spengler from Lisburn, as well as Matt Deery from Londonderry, was awarded the Movie House Cinemas Artists Fund for Titanic Creative Management’s On-Set Makeup course with Emmy Nominated Brian Kinney, who has worked within Game of Thrones, Fear the Walking Dead, Mad Men and more.

Movie House Cinemas have been working closely alongside Titanic Creative Management as part of the Movie House Artists Fund to support individuals with a passion for film, prosthetic make-up and prop making. The fund provides individuals access to training and development with the chance to learn from industry’s finest. On-Set Makeup consisted of everything you need to know to work as a makeup artist on set, from script breakdown, budget, character design, kit building, makeup tests, application, shooting, and marketing.

Canan said: “I wouldn’t have been able to do a course at this level without the vital support from Movie House Cinemas – it was the greatest gift I have received in ages.”