History in the making at Harry Ferguson lecture night

The Harry Ferguson lecture night - an annual celebration of the world-renowned Co Down engineer and inventor - celebrated its 23rd year on November 3.

Mrs Sally Fleming, granddaughter of Harry Ferguson, was guest of honour at the event, while the guest speakers were Campbell Scott, Massey Ferguson Director, and Sean McAvoy, Massey Ferguson Field Technical Manager.

Speaking afterwards, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, Ald Allan Ewart MBE, said: “This lecture night celebrating the life and achievements of our great inventor Harry Ferguson demonstrates the pride we have in this great man. Tractor enthusiasts as well as those with a general interest in engineering came along to learn more about Harry and the most widely sold tractor in the world – the Massey Ferguson.”

He continued: “The council is an avid supporter of the Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee Ltd and the work they do. The memorial garden, set opposite the Ferguson Homestead in Growell, Co Down exhibits a life size bronze statue of Harry and is a great asset to our local tourism sector. I wish the committee well in keeping the memory of Harry in the spotlight.”

For further information about the work of the Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee visit log on to www.harryfergusonmemorial.com