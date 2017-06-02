Hillsborough residents rewarded for Britain in Bloom efforts

Members of Hillsborough Community Group were recently presented with a framed picture depicting Hillsborough’s Britain in Bloom journey at a special reception in the Mayor’s Parlour.

The Mayor, Councillor Brian Bloomfield MBE said: “The success of Hillsborough in winning floral awards over the last number of years shows the strong working partnership between the Council and Hillsborough Community Group.

“Months of work went into the preparation of last year’s floral displays.

“However, it was not only our flowers that helped us win Gold, it was also the participation of the local community, young and old, and this is very much appreciated.

“Everyone within the Hillsborough community should be proud of these achievements. Hillsborough is one of the most historic and beautiful villages in Northern Ireland and it is simply gorgeous when in full bloom. We look forward to competing, with Hillsborough Community Group, in the 2017 competition,” he said.