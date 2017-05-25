Hillsborough Castle show raises thousands

An Extravaganza Fashion Show held at Hillsborough Castle has raised over £7,000 for Marie Curie Cancer Care.

The event was hosted by the chairperson of the Southern Health Trust, Roberta Brownlee, and the outfits modelled were provided by The Snooty Fox in Dungannon.

Marie Curie is the Trust’s nominated Charity of the Year, and the glittering event, which took place in late March, was attended by guests of the local and surrounding communities and staff from the Trust. Roberta said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you who has helped, donated and supported the fashion show in order to make this donation possible. A special thank you must go to The Snooty Fox Dungannon for providing such fabulous fashion, Solo Dungannon for the glamorous accessories, James and Katie Patience for the beautiful harpist music and Hillsborough Castle for hosting the event in such a stunning setting. Marie Curie is such a worthy charity and together we have been able to donate money equivalent to 350 hours of free nursing care to people with terminal illnesses in their own homes.”