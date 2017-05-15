Hilden Mill complex has been sold to development group

One of Lisburn’s most iconic landmarks, the Hilden Mill complex, has been sold to an English development company.

The 24-acre site has been bought by a company which is associated with the Warwickshire-based St Francis Group, the BBC is reporting.

Hilden Mill, which has been empty for almost a decade since Barbour Threads closed in 2006, had been earmarked for a number of different regeneration schemes, which failed to materialize.

Clanmil had signed an option agreement with NAMA for the purchase of the site, with plans to create 600 homes, as well as recreation and retail opportunities.

Clanmil said it made an unsuccessful offer for the site before the option deal expired.