Highlighting the 26 hectares to investors

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council certainly made a big impression at MIPIM UK this week exhibiting alongside major UK Cities and Regions to highlight the 264 hectares of land zoned for employment to global investors and developers.

Speaking on day 2 of the UK’s largest Property and Investment Conference, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart, MBE, explains: “This significant land mass that we have identified as employment opportunities sets us apart from other areas.

“There is vast untapped potential within our council area and we are here at MIPIM to secure new developments to bring new jobs, new opportunities and bring about strong economic growth in Lisburn Castlereagh. We have had productive meetings at MIPIM and we are excited about what is to come.”

Chief Executive, Dr. Theresa Donaldson, also attended the show and said: “Once again Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is leading the way with our ambitious investment programme. There has never been a better time to invest in Northern Ireland and never been a better time to Make the Move to Lisburn Castlereagh. MIPIM UK is a superb platform for us to showcase our offering alongside the likes of Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds and it is a great opportunity to demonstrate to the whole of the UK that we are serious about attracting new investment.”

MIPIM UK was held in the Olympia, London 18-19 October and attracts over 3500 worldwide delegates from the property trade market.