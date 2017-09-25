Help solve the Assistant’s Revenge

Cahoots NI invite you to join them this autumn to solve the dark and devious mystery of The Assistant’s Revenge... if you dare!

Created by Charles Way, Paul Bosco Mc Eneaney and Ursula Burns, The Assistant’s Revenge is a detective story for children and adults alike from the multi award-winning children’s theatre company, Cahoots NI.

This spellbinding murder mystery with a magical twist is set to captivate audiences in the Island Arts Centre, Lisburn, on Friday, October 6.

Belfast audiences will have to wait just a little longer, however, with the The Assistant’s Revenge returning for a one of a kind performance in the heart of the city in March next year.

The story focuses on Sam Sullivan, a small-time Private Eye, who is unsettled after taking a call in the dead of night, only to hear a frightened voice on the end of the line: “Someone’s trying to kill me.”

The voice leads him to a strange travelling show at the edge of town where he meets Felix, an escapologist, and his assistants, Molly and Crystal, one of whom appears to have murder in mind.

Sullivan is plunged into a world of danger and deceit in a case laden with twists and turns .

Expect music, glamour, magic, death-defying escapology and maybe even a little murder!

Director Paul Bosco Mc Eneaney said: “The Assistant’s Revenge is the perfect piece of theatre for families at this time of year- it’s spooky, it’s stylish and it’s filled with incredible illusions, live original music and huge special effects.

“We can’t wait to watch our young audiences solve this mystery with their families in the lead up to Halloween.”

Gilly Campbell, Arts Development Officer for Drama and Dance, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added: “The multi award-winning, internationally acclaimed, Cahoots NI, continues to bring world-class children’s theatre to young people with their brand new show, The Assistant’s Revenge.

“The Arts Council is delighted to support this production, through National Lottery funding, which will be enjoyed by many children across the region, helping to bring great art to everyone.”

This wonderfully wicked production is a play for age seven and above, featuring music, magic and illusion.

Tickets forThe Assistant’s Revenge cost £7. There will be two performances, at 10.30am and 7pm. Fom more information on this and other events visit: https://www.islandartscentre.com/whatson/