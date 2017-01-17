Women invited for breast screening

Women living in Lisburn and surrounding areas are being invited to appointments at the Breast Screening Mobile Unit.

The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust has confirmed that the unit will be based in Car Park A at Lagan Valley Hospital for approximately eight months.

The breast screening service for local women will be available Monday to Friday.

“Women registered with a GP will automatically receive an invitation over the coming months. Ladies who are over 70 can still attend and an appointment can be arranged by contacting the Breast Screening Unit,” a South Eastern Health Trust spokesperson explained.

For further information contact the Breast Screening Unit on 028 90333700, log on to www.belfasttrust.hscni.net/services/BreastScreening or click on www.cancerscreening.hscni.net