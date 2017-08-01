‘We really can’t fault the care our parents receive’

A local family have praised the standard of care provided at Pond Park Care Home in Lisburn.

Kate McCormick, speaking on behalf of the McNally family, contacted the Ulster Star after reading last week’s story about concerns regarding the safety and wellbeing of residents at the home.

The owners of the Derriaghy Road facility, Four Seasons Health Care, say they have put in place “a comprehensive action plan” to address issues raised by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) following an unannounced inspection earlier this year.

The story was published after a member of the public contacted the Star questioning what efforts have been made to address the issues highlighted in the inspection report, and discussed at a subsequent “serious concerns meeting” involving RQIA officials and representatives of Four Seasons Health Care.

Despite Four Seasons acknowledging that it has been engaged with the RQIA as it takes action to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents, Kate McCormick said she was “upset and annoyed” at the way the article portrayed the home.

Kate, whose parents both live in Pond Park Care Home, said: “We are a family of four, on any given day there are at least two of us calling in. Our parents’ siblings also visit on a weekly basis and are more than happy with the care our parents receive.

“As family visiting the home, we are always made welcome. We have built up relationships with the staff and really can’t fault the care our parents receive.

“In fact, I recently met someone whose father passed earlier in the year. She obviously was feeling the loss of her dad, but she was also feeling the loss of her friends in Pond Park. I feel that says it all.”