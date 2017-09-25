Resurgam Fun Run promotes healthy living

More than 175 people took part in the recent Resurgam Trust Fun Run in the Old Warren area of Lisburn.

The event promoted the Trust’s healthy living message and also helped raise the fantastic sum of £535 for new equipment at LaganView Community Gym.

The run was started by Mayor Tim Morrow and Resurgam Chairman Philip Dean after a ten minute warm-up taken by Will Williamson of Simply Fit NI.

Each runner who completed the 3km course was presented with a medal, a fruit bag and a bottle of water. There were also awards given to the winner in each of the six categories - Over 40, Male 16+, Female 16+, Under 16, Under 5 and Parent ‘n’ Pram.

In addition to the run, there were a range of health information resources available on the night including blood pressure and cholesterol testing, and cancer awareness and support information. Alternative therapists were also on hand to provide free leg massages to all runners.

A spokesperson for the event organisers said: “A big thank you goes out to those who had stalls on the night, including Boots Pharmacy, NI Holistic Outreach Services, Marie Curie, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Cancer Focus, Intelligent Health, The Resurgam Trust and LaganView Gym. Thanks must also go to the Lisburn SAFE project whose volunteers yet again patrolled the route at various stages along the way to ensure the safety of all runners.”

LaganView Community Gym Steering Group thanked the event sponsors - Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Kennedy Business Systems and Coca-Cola Hellenic - for their support.