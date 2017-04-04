Oscar’s memory lives on with drug trial cash

The family of little Oscar Knox, whose battle against neuroblastoma captured the hearts of Northern Ireland, have thanked #TeamOscar for helping secure an innovative new drug trial for other children diagnosed with the same condition.

Oscar was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma in November 2011. When treatment options ran out in the UK, a public fundraising appeal for £250,000 meant his family could pay for Oscar to access immunotherapy in America, to stop the disease returning.

In April 2013, they were overjoyed when scans came back all-clear but devastatingly, just four months later, the neuroblastoma returned. In May 2014, Oscar passed away at the age of five.

Now, parents Stephen and Leona have spoken of their pride that “£60,000 raised for, and in Oscar’s name, has given the green light to a new clinical trial that will benefit children and families diagnosed with neuroblastoma close to home”.

The ground-breaking new trial will be delivered at The Royal Marsden Hospital, as well as 16 other hospitals across the USA and Europe.

Stephen and Leona Knox said: “We are so thankful to the incredible #TeamOscar donors who have made this possible and continue to raise funds for research in partnership with Solving Kids’ Cancer in our son’s name. Available in the UK, this trial will provide an option and hope to some families where previously there may have been none.”