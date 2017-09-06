MLA’s office becomes an ‘Inspiration Point’

Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler has teamed up with leading local wellbeing charity Inspire to create an ‘Inspiration Point’ at his constituency office in Lisburn.

The Inspiration Point campaign is part of the charity’s overall aim to broaden its reach and ensure that everyone has access to information about mental health and wellbeing issues.

By providing easily accessible information in public venues, Inspire is hoping to reach even more people than before. Throughout the year, the charity will regularly update the information at its Inspiration Point stands to focus on a range of themes across all aspects of life, from ageing to motherhood, sports to rural life.

As a supporter of the Inspiration Point campaign, Mr Butler has made a pledge to work with Inspire and promote the charity’s vision of wellbeing for all. As such, his Bridge Street office will display information that members of the local community can access with ease.

“Our mental health and wellbeing is vitally important. In times when we are facing cutbacks in the health service it is up to each and every one of us to do what we can to help. As the Ulster Unionist Spokesperson for Mental Health I am proud to do my part for Inspire’s campaign,” Mr Butler commented.

Inspire already has a number of workplaces, gyms, universities and other public venues signed up and is on the lookout for new Inspiration Points.

For further details call 028 9032 8474 or email newsandevents@inspirewellbeing.org