Men invited to take on a new challenge

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland has thrown down the gauntlet to local men with low risk prostate cancer, urging them to take up a new challenge and enjoy life to the full.

The charity wants them to join in a new health project called ManPowered – helping each other break barriers, build their strength and stamina, and live healthy, full lives.

ManPowered is an innovative lifestyle project that aims to improve the health of men with low risk prostate cancer by encouraging them to try new experiences, expand their horizons and enjoy life. The project is being funded by the Burdett Trust for Nursing.

New sessions for the Lisburn/Castlereagh area will be starting soon at the Hamwood Centre, Dundonald.

Sessions will feature physical activities, healthy eating cookery classes, health checks, lifestyle goals, music and social events.

For further information call Maresa McGettigan on 028 9068 0743 or email maresamcgettigan@cancerfocusni.org

Anyone worried about cancer should call the Cancer Focus information and support Nurseline on 0800 783 3339.