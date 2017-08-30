Lisburn slimmers step up for charity

A group of slimmers from the Lisburn area Slimming World groups have been supporting Cancer Research UK by increasing their step count.

The 100’s of slimmers aimed to circumnavigate the world several times with a combined 50,000000 steps in August, culminating in a celebration walk at Hillsborough Forest Park on Saturday September 2.

The group are taking part in the Walk All Over Cancer with Slimming World campaign where slimmers across the UK and Ireland pledged to hit a self-selected steps to raise awareness and raise some funds for Cancer Research UK – an achievement many of the group members would never have dreamt possible before losing weight.

Jane said: “Before I lost the weight a challenge like this would have felt completely out of reach. I barely had the energy to go about my day, let alone go for a walk and at times I felt trapped inside my body. I would never have thought I could do something like this.

“Slimming World helped me break free from the shackles I felt were holding me back from living the life I dreamed of. From the moment I walked through the door of my group everything changed. I was welcomed so warmly and instantly made to feel like I was worth something again. Everyone in that room became a friend in seconds, and they still are. We are all there for the same reason – to lose weight and to help and support each other to do the same.

“Thanks to my weight loss and my new found love for moving more, I started to feel like myself again for the first time in years. Completing this walk with all of my Slimming World friends/completing the Walk All Over Cancer steps challenge will be the icing on the cake of my weight loss journey.

Weight loss Consultant Jill, who is the Team Developer for the Slimming World groups in the greater Lisburn area added: “I’m so proud of all of our members, including Jane, who set themselves the challenge of walking more and are absolutely smashing it.”

For more information about Slimming World contact Jill on 07709 301686.