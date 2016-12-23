Lisburn care home nurse wins Four Seasons award

Alfie Corvera, a nurse at Lisburn Intermediate Care Centre, has been crowned ‘Deputy Home Manager of the Year’ at the first Four Seasons Care Awards.

The award commends Alfie for providing residents at the Hillsborough Road facility with special experiences, meeting their care needs and providing support for the Home Manager and leading the care team.

Following more than 1,200 nominations, Alfie was shortlisted with five other colleagues from over 300 Four Seasons Care Homes across the UK.

Mike O’Reilly, Risk Management Director for Four Seasons Health Care, presented Alfie with her award. He said: “There were six fabulous candidates for us to choose from for this category and they all demonstrated incredibly well how they make a difference in their homes. This obviously made judging them extremely difficult. However, we had to pick a winner and we decided Alfie was a very worthy winner. Her care, dedication, compassion, clinical expertise and rapport with her team helps everyone to provide special experiences for the people they care for. Congratulations Alfie.”

On receiving the award, Alfie said: “I love my job, so winning this award is the icing on the cake. I don’t do anything special, I just come to work and do my utmost to help the residents in my home. I want to thank the person who nominated me; it’s very humbling to know you’re highly thought of by your colleagues.”

Judith Derby, Home Manager at Lisburn Intermediate Care Centre, added: “Alfie is one of the most confident and competent nurses I have ever met and the most compassionate and caring individual who daily inspires and leads by example in her usually very busy and hectic schedule. Alfie mentors, gives advice, offers assistance even when her time is not her own. As well as being a very astute manager, she is also a team player and a friend to all involved in our delivery of care here in the care centre. She makes a big difference in this home and in all the lives of those working and living here. Well done Alfie. You are very deserving of this award.”