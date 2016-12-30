Health trust receives ‘Van Excellence’ award

The South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust has become the first public sector organisation in Northern Ireland to achieve Freight Transport Association (FTA) Van Excellence operator accreditation.

Van Excellence promotes high standards of van operation and driving by accrediting operators against an industry code of good practice.

The scheme is aimed at raising compliance levels across the sector by setting high standards and sharing best practice, professionalising the industry and moving away from the traditional ‘white van man’ image.

Richard Walker, Transport Manager, South Eastern HSC Trust said: “I am delighted that we have been recognised for our continued hard work in ensuring our fleet of vans is operating in accordance with industry best practice. The FTA Van Excellence accreditation gives us an external reassurance that we are getting things right and in turn can reassure our stakeholders of our ongoing commitment to strive for excellence. I am very proud of our team and that we are the first public sector organisation in Northern Ireland to have achieved this industry recognised accreditation.”

Seamus Leheny, Policy Manager for FTA in Northern Ireland, who presented the Trust with its certificate, said: “The Van Excellence scheme is the most complete and robust measure of an organisation’s attitude towards the compliant, safe and efficient running of its fleet. South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust has shown that it takes its corporate responsibilities very seriously and I am delighted to present the Trust with its Van Excellence accreditation.”