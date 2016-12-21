Health advice: ‘Out of hours service cannot issue repeat prescriptions’

The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust has issued a reminder that the GP out of hours service cannot issue repeat prescriptions.

In an online video entitled ‘Helping You To Stay Well This Winter’, Dr Colin Fitzpatrick stresses that the service is for “emergencies which can’t wait until your own GP surgery is open again”.

He advises that the GP out of hours service can’t issue repeat prescriptions and urges people to get any repeat prescription medication they need in good time before their local surgery closes.

“If your situation can reasonably wait until your own doctor is back at work it’s much better that you see him,” Dr Fitzpatrick said.