Friends get the chop for charity

Over 60 people turned out at Bow Lane Hairdressing recently to show their support for Lisburn girl Claire Holmes, 27, who is fighting cervical cancer.

Men and women, old and young, had their head shaved and partly shaved to stand in solidarity with Claire who is facing months of gruelling treatment for this horrible disease.

Claire started experiencing symptoms in Autumn of last year but it wasn’t until May 31 that she got her diagnosis. “I have no doubt that if they had investigated further in January that I would have had, whilst the same diagnosis, a different staging,” said Claire. “I am keen to get my message across to all girls, no matter what age, when it comes to your health and your body be persistent with Doctors.’

Her fiancée Ryan Hegarty has organised a number of events to raise awareness amongst young girls Claire’s age. “I felt I just had to do something,” he said. “I can’t stress enough the importance of early diagnosis. If it makes one young girl go to the doctor then I feel we have been successful.”

It is not just family and friends that have got behind Claire, local businesses have also showed their support via donations of vouchers and prizes to be raffled. Julia Graham, owner of Bow Lane Hairdressing said: “I was obviously keen to help and show my support for such a good cause but as a member of the business community in Lisburn I have been overwhelmed at the support for this local girl.”