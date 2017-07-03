Families urged to brush up on oral hygiene

Staff at Dunmurry Dental Practice have joined with Denplan, the UK dental payment plan specialists, to challenge local families to really focus on their teeth brushing habits during July.

The Big Family Brush Up encourages parents to ensure their children are brushing thoroughly for two minutes, twice a day.

“We’ve got lots of handy tips on display in the practice, tooth brushing charts and in ‘A Little Book of Healthy Smiles’ to ensure your children are brushing properly, as well as ideas to make brush time fun,” practice manager Debbie McLorinan explained.

“By the end of the four-week period, we hope that kids will be enthusiastic about brushing and be brushing thoroughly each day.”

For further information call 028 9061 3322.