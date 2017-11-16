Council shows commitment to promoting good mental health

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has shown its commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of its staff by signing up to the Mental Health Charter.

The Charter is a joint project between the Equality Commission, Action Mental Health, Change Your Mind, Disability Action, the Mental Health Foundation, MindWise and Niamh.

Employers and service providers that sign up to the Charter vow to promote good mental health, which will be beneficial to their business/organisation, employees and the wider community.

By signing the Charter, the council has signalled its commitment to helping employees get through difficulties at work caused by mental illness.

A spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said: “The council, as a responsible employer, has developed a number of initiatives through its Human Resources & Organisational Development Unit to improve the health and wellbeing of staff and the unit is assisted by newly appointed Health Champions.”

For more information log on to www.equalityni.org/MentalHealthCharter