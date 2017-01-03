Carly makes generous donation to maternity unit

A Lisburn woman has thanked everyone who helped her raise funds for a new piece of hospital equipment that will help parents whose babies are stillborn.

Carly Hall recently donated a CuddleCot to the Ulster Hospital Maternity Unit in memory of her daughter Phoebe-Anne, who was stillborn in 2010.

The CuddleCot is a cooling device which is placed in the bassinet or cradle and allows babies to stay in the room with their parents that little bit longer.

Carly, who was extremely grateful for the support she received during the loss of her daughter, commented: “I would like to thank all my friends both online and personal for helping to raise the funds which enabled us to purchase this CuddleCot.”

She added: “With the help of staff at 4Louis (a charity that helps parents deal with the trauma of a stillbirth or neonatal death) they liaised with the Ulster Hospital Maternity Unit to show me how the CuddleCots were used when I lost my daughter Phoebe-Anne in 2010.

“We support all stillborn charities and attend regular outings and releases to engage with other parents and siblings who have gone through a similar situation.”

Thanking Carly for her generous donation, a spokesperson for the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust said: “We would like to thank Carly and all those who donated towards the purchase of this cot which is greatly appreciated.”